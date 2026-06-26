Only Trump can end his own blockade

President Donald Trump is in a predicament only he can solve.

His focus on the GOP voter ID bill is preventing Congress from reviving a key surveillance law, plugging up the House floor, and even keeping him from signing a bipartisan housing bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson met with Trump Thursday afternoon at the White House, insisting afterwards that Trump wants “to stop the blockade in the House.” Still, it’s not clear what Trump will do — if anything – to end the impasse.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with [the housing bill]. He says it’s not a big deal,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Trump is urging Republicans to do “whatever it takes” to pass the voting bill, said Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. House conservatives are attempting to attach the voter ID legislation to annual defense legislation, but it faces slim odds to becoming law.





