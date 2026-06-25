Exclusive / Iran war funding request struggles on Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump’s $87.6 billion request for Iran war funding is quickly running into skepticism on Capitol Hill from both parties.

The supplemental ask is unlikely to pick up much support from Democrats, with top House Appropriations Committee Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., pouring cold water on either hiking defense funding through the appropriations process or funding the war: “It’s the biggest increase in American history in a defense bill, and then you cut the non-defense by $13 billion. Give me a break.”

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the top Senate Armed Services Committee Democrat, said “it’s a significant amount of money, and we have to be careful.”

Still, some Democrats are open to the funding request: “There’s stuff there for farmers and other things there, Ebola, and all that. So we’re looking at it,” said purple-district Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.