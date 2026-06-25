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Gulf divided over reconciling with Iran

Updated Jun 25, 2026, 9:08am EDT
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US secretary of state with Saudi’s foreign minister.
US secretary of state with Saudi’s foreign minister. Eric Lee/Pool/Reuters

The geopolitical split between Gulf powers is increasingly on show over their response to the aftermath of the US-Iran war.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are moving toward reconciliation: Riyadh is reportedly arranging a peace summit, while Doha wants to initiate talks on resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

But the UAE — which suffered the vast majority of Iranian attacks, rocking its reputation as a business hub — is not in a hurry to move on. A diplomatic adviser to the Emirati president warned against “imposing a fait accompli born of aggression.”

It falls to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to keep everyone happy: He will be in Bahrain today to shore up support for the interim truce.

Ed Clowes
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