France and UK swelter in record-breaking heat

The UK saw its two hottest June days, and France its hottest day ever, as Europe continues to swelter.

Researchers estimate British hospitals could cancel up to 4,000 surgeries over the four hottest days this week, as some MRI machines stopped working, with many hospitals lacking air conditioning.

French teachers’ unions called for a strike due to “unacceptable working conditions.” The heatwave is shifting east, with temperatures around 40°C (104°F) in Germany.

The big winner so far has been air conditioning companies: One firm’s stocks are up 41% since its IPO in April, both from the climate change-driven rise in extreme temperatures and demand for data center cooling thanks to the AI boom.