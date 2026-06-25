Europe’s missed energy transition opportunities

EU authorities risk curbing investments in the continent’s energy transition because of a combination of a failure to integrate its capital markets and regulatory shortcomings, multiple bankers said during London Climate Action Week.

European and UK regulations are too prescriptive about favored technologies in the energy storage sector, and officials should seize an opportunity to play a greater coordinating role between entrepreneurs and financiers, senior Barclays executives Daniel Hanna and Damian Payiatakis said at a media roundtable.

Elsewhere, multiple senior bankers at Western lenders argued that the continent’s fragmented financial markets undermined its financial might, at a cost to European startups in the tech and energy sectors that were consequently unable to compete for financing to the extent of US counterparts.