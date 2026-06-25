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Political spats overshadow Ukraine reconstruction summit

Updated Jun 25, 2026, 7:47am EDT
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

A conference focused on rebuilding Ukraine risks being overshadowed by diplomatic disputes between Kyiv and its neighbors.

Politicians, executives, and activists gather today in the Polish city of Gdańsk with defense and infrastructure ostensibly atop the agenda.

But Warsaw and Kyiv are locked in a row over Ukraine renaming a military unit after World War II insurgents that killed thousands of Poles. Though Poland has insisted its support for its neighbor in the war with Russia remains unequivocal, it nevertheless stripped Ukraine’s president of an award.

The EU has, meanwhile, lowered its accession ambitions for Kyiv following opposition from Hungary — despite the election of a new government in Budapest that has signaled a warming of ties with Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Polish Prime Minister Donald TuskUkraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters.
Prashant Rao
AD