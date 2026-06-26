Debatable: Trump’s DC renovations

President Donald Trump’s renovations to the nation’s capital extend far beyond the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The Trump administration has undertaken scores of construction projects across Washington, DC since he took office for the second time, from the new White House ballroom to repairs of fountains and statues sitting on federal land. The projects could end up costing taxpayers more than $1 billion, according to The New York Times.

The scale of Trump’s DC renovations, coupled with the peeling paint and algae bloom plaguing the Reflecting Pool project, has critics arguing that the projects are an excessive use of federal funds.

Trump’s defenders see worthy repairs that have been needed for years; last month, the Interior Department reopened a fountain outside Union Station that had been running dry for almost two decades.