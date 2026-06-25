Anthropic acuses Alibaba of illicitly accessing its AI

Anthropic accused Alibaba of illicitly accessing its Claude AI model, the latest in a number of new fronts in the US-China tech rivalry.

The AI firm said the Chinese e-commerce giant had created fake accounts to get past restrictions to carry out “distillation attacks,” using Claude’s responses to train Alibaba models. The allegations come after the Chinese company this week sued the Pentagon to be removed from a blacklist of firms allegedly linked to the PLA.

The US is trying to reduce its reliance on Chinese tech supply chains in everything from raw materials to chips, creating the “Pax Silica” effort to bolster alternative sources; several European governments and the EU joined those efforts this week.