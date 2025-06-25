Events Email Briefings
US Health Secretary RFK Jr questions vaccine safety

Jun 25, 2025, 6:35am EDT
RFK Jr.
Ken Cedeno/File Photo/Reuters

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr questioned the safety of vaccines, in his most direct statement on the topic since taking office.

Kennedy is a longtime vaccine skeptic: He wrote a 2014 book saying thimerosal, an ingredient in some vaccines, is dangerous for containing mercury.

He has downplayed those beliefs recently, but, addressing a Congressional panel Wednesday, he raised concerns about “the risk profile” of some vaccines. The debate grew heated, Politico reported, with one Democrat telling Kennedy that “people are going to die” because of his actions.

Kennedy is battling the scientific community on several fronts: A report into thimerosal by an ally of his, published on a government website, cited a study that did not exist, Reuters reported.

Tom Chivers
