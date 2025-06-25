Trump signals easing of ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran

US President Donald Trump said Washington would hold fresh talks with Iran next week, though he doesn’t believe a nuclear deal is necessary after the weekend’s strikes on enrichment facilities.

Speaking at the NATO summit in the Netherlands on Wednesday, Trump signaled he might ease his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran, saying he had no problem with China buying oil from the Islamic Republic, which needs oil money “to put that country back into shape.”

The president also pushed back on reports that the US’ strikes set back Iran’s nuclear program by just a few months.

Following his swift push for peace that reflected the president’s whipsaw policy toward Tehran, Trump seems to believe “the Iran thing is settled,” journalist Laura Rozen said.