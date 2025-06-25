NATO allies formally agree 5% defense spending target

NATO agreed to boost members’ total defense spending target from 2% to 5% of gross domestic product by 2035, the most decisive increase in the alliance’s security ambitions since the end of the Cold War.

In a joint declaration, the alliance agreed to spend at least 3.5% of GDP on defense and 1.5% on security and other critical infrastructure in what NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described as a “quantum leap.”

US President Donald Trump also praised the move, assuring allies that Washington remained committed to mutual defense at its annual summit in The Hague.

Hours before, Trump had alarmed European allies by hinting he may water down the US’ commitment to the alliance, responding to a question about NATO’s Article 5 by saying “It depends on your definition.”