Republicans rebel against messy and uncertain tax-bill play

GOP senators of all persuasions are balking at their leaders’ still-evolving version of President Donald Trump’s tax and spending megabill, even threatening to stall it on the floor absent more changes to their liking.

And some colleagues of the resistant Republicans think it’s time to force their hands.

“On legislation like this, the only way to know whether you got the votes to get on the bill is to take the vote. You’re having a lot of people say, ‘they can’t vote for the bill, they can’t vote for the bill,’ that in my judgment, will vote for the bill,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Semafor.

Despite the unrelenting pressure coming from Trump and Majority Leader John Thune to finish the bill before next week’s July 4 recess, there are not currently 50 votes to advance the bill on the floor, multiple senators said after a closed-door lunch on Wednesday.

There’s also not even a complete bill to advance yet, a side effect of the harried last-minute negotiations and parliamentary litigation over its substance. Those talks make it hard for GOP senators to commit to Trump’s marquee legislation — and relatively easy for them to pan it, even as its public approval flounders.

AD

Thune still may be able to use Trump, and his own whipping acumen, to push the bill onto the Senate floor amid the uncertainty. The South Dakotan was noncommittal on Wednesday when asked about a possible vote to proceed to the bill on Friday, although he told senators in private that “we’re on track to start Friday,” according to one attendee.

Kennedy said senators should prepare for one: “Do I think Thune’s going to go forward? Yes.”

“I don’t think the leader wants a failed vote,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, when asked about a possible Friday roll call.

The biggest headache right now is the bill’s projected impacts on rural hospitals. Many Republicans now want to create a fund that would cushion the blow of Medicaid cuts to those hospitals.

The party is nowhere near agreement on the size of the fund, though: Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and several other senators want $100 billion — but conservatives say they can get the job done for one-tenth of that.

AD

“My proposal was $10 billion. I thought we could do it with $6 billion,” said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. “No one’s explained to me why we need a higher amount.”

Thune said ultimately the proposal will not be as large as $100 billion. But several GOP senators said $15 billion, as proposed by the Senate Finance Committee, is insufficient.

Scott was one of several Republicans who said they could not commit to voting to start debate on the bill until they see the final legislative text.

AD

Asked about those concerns in his conference, Thune responded: “Everybody’s going to have their own vote. We’re working with all our members to get everyone comfortable with the bill. And hopefully, in the end, they’ll be there.”