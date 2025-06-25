Judge sides with Anthropic on using books to train models

A US federal judge sided with the artificial intelligence company Anthropic over its move to train models on published books without the authors’ permission.

It’s the first time that a court has backed Big Tech’s argument that the use of copyrighted material in training data constitutes “fair use,” like reviewing or parody.

The ruling is a blow to the authors, artists, and publishers who have brought lawsuits against AI companies: While there is no guarantee that other judges will follow suit, it sets a precedent.

Fair use is a “notoriously finicky” point of US copyright law, TechCrunch reported, and the carveout has not been updated since 1976 — “a time before the internet, let alone the concept of generative AI training sets.”