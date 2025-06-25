Hospital attack kills 40 in Sudan as civil war rages

More than 40 people including children and medics died after an attack on a hospital in Sudan, the latest deadly episode in the country’s years-long civil war.

“We cannot say this louder: attacks on health must stop everywhere!” the head of the World Health Organization wrote, without ascribing responsibility.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces blamed their opponents, the Sudanese army, for the strike; the army has yet to comment, the BBC reported.

Sudan — one of the world’s poorest nations even before the start of the conflict — has been gripped by a civil war that has led to the world’s first famine declaration in years, with more than 20 million remaining in desperate need of food.