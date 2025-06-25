Democrats stay at a respectful distance after Mamdani cruises

The top Democrats in the House and Senate, both New York City residents, had stayed out of the mayoral primary and refused to say who they voted for. After Mamdani’s victory, both Jeffries and Schumer acknowledged that he’d done a few things worth copying.

“The relentless focus on affordability had great appeal all across the city of New York,” said Jeffries on “Morning Joe,” whose hosts had covered Mamdani skeptically. “He also clearly outworked, out-organized and out-communicated the opposition.”

Jeffries and Schumer both said in their statements that they plan to meet with Mamdani in the coming days. The young Democrat is now preparing for a fall campaign that will pit him against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, now running as an independent.

Mamdani’s win defied most public polls that showed the scandal-plagued Cuomo leading. Democrats, aware that Cuomo’s comeback bid was losing ground during early voting, had braced for a weeklong count that might start with the ex-governor ahead, and end with a narrow Mamdani win.

Instead, they awoke to a newly minted progressive phenomenon. Around 1 million New York Democrats showed up to vote, the highest raw total in a city primary since 1989, before Mamdani was born. The state assemblyman won 44% of the vote in an 11-way race.

Cuomo called him to concede the primary, dimming the chance that the former governor would also run in November as an independent.

If Cuomo opts against that, New Yorkers will face a November choice between Mamdani, Adams, independent businessman Jim Walden, and Republican public safety activist Curtis Sliwa. All three spent Wednesday warning that Mamdani would wreck New York.

“He’s a snake oil salesman,” Adams said on “Fox and Friends,” in his first post-primary interview. “He will say and do anything to get elected.”

On X, Sliwa warned that Mamdani was “too extreme for a city already on edge.” In a statement, Walden said that he wasn’t “selling unfundable and unrealistic socialist fantasies” and hadn’t “switched positions on topics of importance, like safety and anti-semitism.”