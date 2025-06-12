Zohran Mamdani brings the Bernie Sanders method to New York

Mamdani entered the race in October, when conventional wisdom said that a more experienced, less progressive candidate could unseat the scandal-plagued Adams. City Comptroller Brad Lander positioned himself early as that candidate, joining the campaign before Mamdani; Adrienne Adams, the (unrelated) city council speaker, jumped in three months ago, after Adams’ deal with the Trump DOJ effectively ended his campaign as a Democrat.

Cuomo entered the race weeks later, and neither Lander nor Adams has been able so far to dislodge Mamdani as the ex-governor’s biggest threat.

The ranked-choice voting system complicates any other candidate’s strategy. Voters cup to five candidates on their ballots, and tabulators count their preferences until one candidate gets a majority.

In 2021, the first year under the new system, city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia was the first choice of only 20% of primary voters, but nearly won the primary, because so many Democrats marked her as an alternative, lower on their ballots.

“The state of politics for New York right now for the Democratic Party is really an amazing litmus test for the Democratic Party across the nation,” Adrienne Adams told the New York Editorial Board, in one of its candidate interviews.

Progressive groups and leaders, like the Working Families Party and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have urged voters to leave Cuomo off their ballots and rank only the candidates they align with most.

For the WFP, that was Mamdani in first place, followed by Lander, followed by Adams, followed by state senator Zellnor Myrie; for Ocasio-Cortez, it was Mamdani, Adams, Lander, former Comptroller Scott Stringer, and Myrie.

The non-Cuomo alternative candidates have sometimes portrayed Mamdani as green and unrealistic. But they’ve been busier introducing themselves as the responsible alternatives to Cuomo, appealing to the 50% of likely primary voters who view him unfavorably.

“If I’m running against someone, I’m running against Andrew Cuomo. He’s who’s leading in the polls,” Lander said in an interview after a forum for Jewish voters in the Upper West Side. “I’m running against a corrupt, abusive, self-serving politician who’s only running to rehearse his own grievances.”

Mamdani’s buoyant, omnipresent social media campaign has been hard for Lander and the rest of the field to compete with. When the spotlight has fallen on him, he has kept it by proposing simpler, bigger, and more aggressive ideas, like free childcare and a graduated rise to a $30 minimum wage.

Justin Brannan, a city council member running for comptroller with Mamdani’s support, said that he would not support him on BDS. But Adams, he said, had helped create the conditions for an electorate that craved an anti-austerity agenda, and didn’t want to be told it was impossible.

“New York City used to be the place for big ideas, and somewhere along the way, we just stopped doing them,” said Brannan. “De Blasio with universal pre-K was, like, the last time we did something big. The past almost four years with Eric Adams, we’ve been like, ‘Oh, if we can keep the libraries open six days a week, that’s a huge victory.’”

At the Upper West Side “New York Jewish Agenda” forum, Stringer proposed a $1 billion “very, very rainy day” fund to protect the city from Trump administration attacks on grants or programs.

Lander suggested putting “less than $100 million” of the city’s Medicaid funding into an independent authority “so we can provide reproductive and gender affirming care” without Trump interference.

Three days later, Mamdani summoned reporters to the Financial District for his plan to “Trump-proof” New York: The taxes that would raise $10 billion, and total resistance to his deportations.

Asked if he agreed with Mayor Adams that the NYPD should arrest protesters who interfered with ICE enforcement, Mamdani rejected the premise.

“It’s ironic to hear that from a mayor who literally drove on the sidewalk in the final days of the previous mayoral election,” he said. “This is an indication of their willingness to be accomplices to what is going on and what ICE agents are inflicting upon New Yorkers.”

Six months ago, that answer might have been a problem for Mamdani. But most Democrats assumed, at that time, he had a lower ceiling — that the positions he’d taken would hold him down.

After Mamdani’s “Trump-proof” press conference, an X account that clips news interviews shared one of the candidate sticking to his position that ICE should be abolished altogether.

“A lawless president does not mean we abolish entire agencies and our laws,” Adrienne Adams wrote on top of the video. “People elect us as leaders to solve problems, not pledge allegiance to rigid ideologies.”

One day later, she deleted that response, which had been torn apart by pro-Mamdani commenters. It was not, according to her campaign, what she really wanted to say.