Beating China in AI is half the battle: Anthropic cofounder

The US is poised to win the artificial intelligence race against China, but will also need to overcome security and safety challenges associated with the technology, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark will tell lawmakers on Wednesday.

“There’s a whole pile of other work that America is going to need to do,” he told Semafor in an interview ahead of the hearing.

Clark will appear before the House select committee on China to discuss AI. One area where Beijing has an advantage? Power capacity.

“China is building tons of nuclear plants,” Clark said. “They are very well-positioned to build out the fundamental infrastructure that you need to deploy large amounts of compute.”

Clark also offered up a somewhat “America First” view when asked about investing in data centers in the Gulf, given Middle East tensions: “You can build stuff abroad, but you should be building the majority of your stuff at home.”