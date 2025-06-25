Events Email Briefings
AI has potential to cut carbon emissions, IEA says

Updated Jun 25, 2025, 7:05am EDT
Construction work on solar power arrays continues at rPlus Energies’ Green River Energy Center in Emery, Utah.
Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Artificial intelligence could drastically cut carbon emissions despite its high power demand by making transport, energy, and agriculture more efficient, research suggested.

The International Energy Agency predicts that data center energy use will double by 2030, and AI’s energy needs are already putting pressure on the US grid. But a study found that if AI can be used to forecast energy supply and demand fluctuations, it could save billions of tons of carbon a year; it could also help design artificial proteins to reduce reliance on meat and dairy, and streamline transport by improving battery tech.

Such improvements could save more carbon annually by 2035 than the European Union’s entire output, modeling predicted.

A chart showing projected US data center power demand.
Tom Chivers
