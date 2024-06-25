Semafor Signals
Why Israel’s ultra-Orthodox conscription ruling may lead to collapse of Netanyahu’s government
Insights from The Washington Post, Israel Democracy Institute, Haaretz, and Rane
The News
Israel’s Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Tuesday that ultra-Orthodox Jewish students must immediately be conscripted into the military, a decision that could lead to the collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s already-fragile governing coalition, which relies on two ultra-Orthodox parties who oppose enlistment.
The court said that in the absence of a law distinguishing between Jewish seminary students and other draftees, Israel’s compulsory service laws must also apply to the ultra-Orthodox.
Military service is mandatory for most Israelis once they turn 18, but ultra-Orthodox Jews have been largely exempt.
SIGNALS
Dilemmas for ultra-Orthodox Jews
The ultra-Orthodox now face a dilemma, the vice president of The Jewish People Policy Institute told The Washington Post: If their political representatives force the collapse of Netanyahu’s coalition in protest, new elections risk bringing into power parties that are even less accommodating. 70% of Israeli Jews want to end blanket exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox, according to the Israel Democracy Institute — making a Knesset majority all but assured for parties that promise no return to the old system, while consigning ultra-Orthodox parties to a “long and unaccustomed period in opposition,” a columnist argued in Haaretz.
Broadening military service is now seen as a ‘necessity’
Ultra-Orthodox exemption from military service has long been a source of controversy in Israel, centering on the question of equal burden-sharing, but months into the country’s war in Gaza, this is “no longer just a value but a necessity,” the vice president of The Jewish People Policy Institute argued in The Jerusalem Post in February — a sentiment echoed in the Supreme Court’s own ruling, which said that “at the height of a difficult war, the burden of inequality is even more acute.” But practical concerns about Israel’s limited manpower may be overblown, a Middle East expert argued in Rane, for reasons including that emerging military technologies are increasingly automated.