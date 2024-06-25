Why Israel’s ultra-Orthodox conscription ruling may lead to collapse of Netanyahu’s government

Broadening military service is now seen as a ‘necessity’

Sources: The Jerusalem Post , Reuters , Rane

Ultra-Orthodox exemption from military service has long been a source of controversy in Israel, centering on the question of equal burden-sharing, but months into the country’s war in Gaza, this is “no longer just a value but a necessity,” the vice president of The Jewish People Policy Institute argued in The Jerusalem Post in February — a sentiment echoed in the Supreme Court’s own ruling, which said that “at the height of a difficult war, the burden of inequality is even more acute.” But practical concerns about Israel’s limited manpower may be overblown, a Middle East expert argued in Rane, for reasons including that emerging military technologies are increasingly automated.