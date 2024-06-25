US surgeon general declares gun violence a public health crisis

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared gun violence a public health crisis on Tuesday, marking the first time the nation’s top doctor has ever issued such an urgent message on firearm-related deaths.

The controversial proclamation came after deaths caused by guns rose to a three-decade high in 2021, driven largely by increases in murders and suicides.

Murthy called on Congress to pass new gun control legislation to address the crisis, including banning automatic rifles and introducing universal background checks for anyone purchasing a firearm.

AD

“I want people to understand the full impact of firearm violence in our country, and I want them to see it as a public health issue,” he said in a CBS interview. “I know it’s been polarizing and I know it’s been politicized, but if we can see it as a public health issue, we can come together and implement a public health solution.”