UNICEF chief warns four million children face malnutrition in Sudan due to war

Parts of Sudan are likely already in famine despite lack of official declaration

Sources: Reuters , International Rescue Committee , The New Arab

A famine has not been officially declared in Sudan, but a US special envoy to the country told Reuters that some parts have already reached that stage. Because both the army and paramiltary are blocking access to data collection, famine may never be formally declared, the International Rescue Committee noted. Even if it were, a senior researcher at a Dutch think tank told The New Arab that a formal determination often comes when the situation on the ground has already reached the point of catastrophe. “By that time, any food aid will come too late to rescue anyone in this category,” she said.