Kremlin bans 81 European news outlets as Russia prepares to put US journalist on trial

Evan Gershkovich’s trial echoes Stalin-era threats to journalists

Source: The Conversation

The espionage trial of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich begins on Wednesday, marking a new, dangerous era for foreign media in Russia that bears hallmarks of life under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Then, skeptical Western journalists were persecuted and often prosecuted for spying, according to two UK academics writing in The Conversation. And while Gershkovich’s arrest could be a Kremlin ploy to broker a favorable hostage exchange with Washington, his detention signals to all the foreign correspondents still in Russia that “a foreign passport — even from the most powerful nation on earth — is no longer protection.”