Julian Assange departs UK after agreeing to plea deal with US

Assange will plead guilty under the US Espionage Act

Source: The New York Times

The WikiLeaks founder will plead guilty to one felony count of illegally obtaining and disclosing national security material, and is expected to be sentenced to five years. Assange will not spend any additional time in prison, to account for the time he has already served in jail in London. Without the plea deal, Assange faced a lengthy prison sentence of up to 170 years, The New York Times noted. But fears have proliferated about the agreement among some activists: “The United States has now, for the first time in the more than 100-year history of the Espionage Act, obtained… [a] conviction for basic journalistic acts,” David Greene, director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told the Times.