ICC issues arrest warrants for two top Russian officials

Trump allies mull peace deal that favors Russia

Sources: Reuters , The Washington Post , Foreign Affairs

Two former White House officials have briefed Donald Trump on a plan to stop military aid to Ukraine unless Kyiv agrees to negotiate with Russia, Reuters reported, as a growing number of the former US president’s associates push ideas for ending the war at odds with Ukraine’s peace plan. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in this year’s presidential election, has said privately that he could end the war by forcing Ukraine to give up some territory, The Washington Post reported. But not all his allies appear willing to cut aid to Ukraine: Robert O’Brien, Trump’s former national security adviser, wrote in Foreign Affairs that “Trump’s approach would be to continue to provide lethal aid to Ukraine, financed by European countries, while keeping the door open to diplomacy with Russia.”