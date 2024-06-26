House Freedom Caucus weighs punishing a member over Bob Good primary

The fallout from Rep. Bob Good’s primary could extend beyond his Virginia district, where the race is headed for a contentious recount. House Freedom Caucus members are discussing whether to try and expel Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson from their ranks, multiple Congressional sources say, after he endorsed John McGuire against Good, who chairs the ultra-conservative group.

It’s the latest strain in the group over its relationship with Donald Trump, who opposed Good in large part because he backed Ron DeSantis in the presidential race. The House Freedom Caucus includes some of Trump’s most prominent allies, but also ideological conservatives who have kept some distance from the former president. Texas Rep. Chip Roy, another DeSantis supporter, is a key member.

Rep. Troy Nehls, for his part, said he was against ousting Davidson. “I don’t wanna remove him,” the Texan Republican told Semafor while wearing Trump’s signature gold sneakers. “He’s one of the smart ones.”

Rep. Michael Cloud, another Texan HFC member, declined questions about the push, saying they were “private discussions.”

A spokesperson for Davidson did not respond to a request for comment.