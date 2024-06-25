France’s Macron warns of ‘civil war’ if far-left or far-right win power

Is there a third option?

Sources: Time , Jacobin , The Financial Times

Macron presents himself as the sole alternative to the far right, but his snap election gamble may have resuscitated the far left, a columnist argued in Time. Macron’s Ensemble party is behind the left-wing New Popular Front in opinion polls, and France’s electoral system means most voters will be choosing between left-wing and far-right candidates, leaving the “Macronists” out entirely. That reality could provide a “glimmer of hope in a Europe traumatized by the unstoppable rise of the far-right,” a columnist wrote in the left-leaning outlet Jacobin. But the NPF and the National Rally have more in common than meets the eye: Both are promising “dangerous fantasy economics” that endanger the country’s EU commitments, the Financial Times noted.