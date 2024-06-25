EU begins accession talks with Ukraine

Ukraine will begin European Union accession talks on Wednesday.

Kyiv said the course toward membership was “irreversible” and that the move was the “utmost will of the Ukrainian people.” Moldova will also begin the process to join the bloc.

Representatives of the two countries and the EU will meet in Luxembourg, two weeks after the EU said both nations have met the necessary requirements for membership — diplomats wanted to begin before Hungary, the bloc’s most pro-Russian member, takes the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU on July 1.

Nonetheless the process will likely take years, Politico reported.

Accession for the two countries has been accelerated thanks to Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and its alleged attempt to unseat Moldova’s pro-Western government.