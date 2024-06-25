EU begins accession talks for Ukraine, a ‘dream made reality’ for Zelenskyy

Russia ally Hungary could slow Ukraine’s accession process down

Sources: Centre for European Reform , Ukrainska Pravda

Hungary had previously vetoed expansions to the EU to block Ukraine, and while accession is now underway, Hungary could still stall the process, the Centre for European Reform think tank noted, especially as it takes over the rotating presidency of the European Council in July. While the presidency has limited policy influence, it could hit the EU’s reputation, the think tank added. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said that though Hungary did not agree with Ukraine’s accession, it would not block negotiations, which he described as a “politically motivated process.”