How to report on the Central African Republic

A routine drive from Bouar, a town in western Central African Republic, to the northern city of Bohong became a masterclass in reporting from the frontlines of war.

Bouar was a former French military garrison, but the French soldiers had long left, and soldiers of the Central African government had occupied the military base. Mirek—the local abbot of Bouar—and I traversed a rocky moonscape in his white pickup. Cell phone networks didn’t reach this place and Mirek was in a hurry.

The village was silent when we arrived, until Mirek honked loudly. I saw movement at the edge of my vision: a man ran at us. I rolled down my window and the man thrust a sheet of paper at my face.

“A rebel?” I asked Mirek.

“Probably, by now,” he said. “All the villagers are joining the rebels to fight against the government.”

AD

The rebel’s sheet lay in my lap. On it, columns had been drawn and in the first column was a list of names. The second column described what had happened to them: who had been killed, whose property had been stolen, and who was now ill with dysentery or fever.

The abbot stuffed each village’s war report into his glove compartment. In the twenty-first century, people here had been so isolated that facts needed to be relayed by hand.

Mirek used his position as the local abbot, a respected figure, known to the soldiers, to serve as an information relay. In a world inundated with information, this was how news had to be collected in the Central African Republic’s war—by hand, and the courage of an abbot.

*This an excerpt from Breakup: A Marriage in Wartime, by Anjan Sundaram.