Fuel prices at Russia’s airports have spiked 17% in June, as the country’s energy crisis deepens due to intensified Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries.

Gasoline production this month is 25% lower than a year ago, and several regions have announced fuel rationing. Moscow’s biggest refinery, damaged in Ukraine’s largest-ever attack on the capital, will not resume service until 2027, Reuters reported.

Despite Kyiv’s success in disrupting energy supplies under new drone tactics, Russia’s economy is “treading water, rather than contracting,” The Economist argued, thanks in part to heavy stimulus.

Boosting energy ties with Southeast Asia has helped, too: ASEAN leaders’ recent visit to Russia, Foreign Policy wrote, illustrated how the Iran shock has “strengthened” the Kremlin’s diplomacy in a “fuel-hungry region.”