Quantum EOs leave much to be desired

The White House published long-anticipated executive orders on quantum computing, emphasizing coordination rather than sweeping investments or policy changes.

President Donald Trump called to strengthen the domestic supply chain, bolster security systems, and deliver a quantum computer to the Department of Energy in 2028 to shepherd in scientific discoveries. It’s “really good language,” Elizabeth Goldschmidt, associate director of the University of Illinois’ quantum center, told Semafor. But will it amount to more funding for universities and basic research?

Quantum companies are already competing to deliver a quantum computer and say the executive order hasn’t materially changed how they’re operating. Similar to the government’s recent $2 billion investments in quantum firms, such as IBM and PsiQuantum, the executive orders will add credibility to the technology — which still hasn’t proved reliable at scale.