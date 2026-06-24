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Socialists sweep in New York primary

Jun 24, 2026, 3:48am EDT
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Zohran Mamdani greets Brad Lander
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Left-wing challengers ousted two House Democrats in New York on Tuesday, a victory for Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his faction of the party.

Rep. Dan Goldman lost in a landslide to Brad Lander, who told supporters that their movement could “vanquish Trump’s fascism,” while Rep. Adriano Espaillat was narrowly defeated by Darializa Avila Chevalier, a pro-Gaza activist who’d never sought office before.

State legislator Claire Valdez, another Mamdani ally who rallied last week with him and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., easily won an open seat over Brooklyn’s borough president. “Solidarity forever, abolish ICE, free Palestine, organize your union, and join DSA,” Valdez said at her victory party.

Left-wing Democrats struggled outside the city, with veteran Cait Conley winning a swing-seat nomination to challenge Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. And in Utah, former Rep. Ben McAdams won the party’s nod in a district newly redrawn to be safely Democratic.

David Weigel
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