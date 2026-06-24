Coding finds new screens

Can your whole laptop fit on your face? A world is coming into view where employees dump their laptops and navigate the workday with nothing but a pair of smart glasses, according to Darko Mesaros, who works at AWS as an advocate for outside developers. Mesaros’ smart glasses by Even Realities keep tabs on the coding agents working on personal projects on his laptop. The project status appears on the lenses, and he directs actions using a ring on his finger and his voice.

“It’s just a different screen,” he said. Maybe, but it’s a step towards the kind of voice-controlled, hands-free work life that companies have dangled to consumers for years.

OpenAI, Anthropic, and Amazon have added new ways to control agents on phones as well. Some Anthropic and OpenAI users are already coding by talking into wireless earbuds — something Amazon doesn’t yet offer. Amazon said it isn’t planning to offer coding integrations with smart glasses at this time. OpenAI declined to share its plans, and Anthropic didn’t respond to a request for comment.