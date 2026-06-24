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Coding finds new screens

Rachyl Jones
Rachyl Jones
Tech Reporter
Jun 24, 2026, 12:24pm EDT
Technology
Smart glasses. Steve Marcus/Reuters
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The News

Can your whole laptop fit on your face? A world is coming into view where employees dump their laptops and navigate the workday with nothing but a pair of smart glasses, according to Darko Mesaros, who works at AWS as an advocate for outside developers. Mesaros’ smart glasses by Even Realities keep tabs on the coding agents working on personal projects on his laptop. The project status appears on the lenses, and he directs actions using a ring on his finger and his voice.

“It’s just a different screen,” he said. Maybe, but it’s a step towards the kind of voice-controlled, hands-free work life that companies have dangled to consumers for years.

OpenAI, Anthropic, and Amazon have added new ways to control agents on phones as well. Some Anthropic and OpenAI users are already coding by talking into wireless earbuds — something Amazon doesn’t yet offer. Amazon said it isn’t planning to offer coding integrations with smart glasses at this time. OpenAI declined to share its plans, and Anthropic didn’t respond to a request for comment.

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Know More

Mesaros detailed his experience with his smart glasses at AWS’ New York summit last week, where the company unveiled the coding phone app, upgrades to its AI assistant, and a product that detects and fixes code vulnerabilities. Developers weren’t wowed by the announcements — many of them have already experimented with similar capabilities from Amazon’s competitors and view Amazon as a laggard in the AI race.

In an interview with Semafor, AWS’ Chief AI and Technology Officer Matt Wood pushed back on the idea that Amazon is behind, noting that the company’s “long time horizon” isn’t always “visible and recognized.”

“We’re three steps into a marathon,” he said. “It’s super early to be picking winners.”

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