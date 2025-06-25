Senate careens towards Friday tax vote

Senate Republicans are steaming toward a Friday initial vote on their big tax cuts bill, despite having a metric ton of work to do to finish the package.

It’s not totally inconceivable that negotiations continue past the vote to proceed to the bill and into the final amendment of the vote-a-rama — what’s called a “wraparound amendment” representing the final deal.

There’s plenty of outstanding business: Republicans are still wrangling over the bill’s potential effects on rural hospitals and the state and local tax deduction. Some Republicans want a rural hospital fund of about $10 billion; others want as much as $100 billion, according to two people familiar with the debate.

The parliamentarian has knocked out proposals to shift SNAP spending to states and sell public land — and while Republicans are rewriting them, they haven’t been litigated yet. Republicans also haven’t quite figured out how to handle an effort to stop state-level AI regulation.

Still, optimists exist: “We’re on track,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after meeting with senators.