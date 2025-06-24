Recruiters swamped with AI-generated job applications

Recruiters are being overwhelmed by thousands of artificial intelligence-generated job applications.

Applications submitted via LinkedIn jumped 45% this year, with the site now clocking 11,000 applications per minute: One consultant told The New York Times that she was “inundated” after receiving 1,200 responses to a single post within days.

ChatGPT and others can generate resumés containing every keyword from a job description in minutes, and recruiters say it is increasingly hard to tell who is genuinely qualified.

An arms race is under way, as HR staff use chat or video interviews — themselves sometimes conducted by AI — to avoid the fake resumé sludge. But some applicants also use AI to cheat in interviews by asking chatbots to provide answers.