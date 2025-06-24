Today, the best method for secure communications is end-to-end encryption. If one person sends an encrypted message across the internet, it doesn’t matter if the message is intercepted because the message can only be read with an encryption key that today’s computers are unable to crack.

One limitation to that method, though, is that more powerful quantum computers in the future could break through modern forms of encryption. It’s possible to store vast quantities of today’s encrypted data in anticipation of one day being able to decrypt it.

The principles of quantum physics can also be used to prevent eavesdropping entirely. In the quantum world, subatomic particles can enter quantum states of superposition (being in multiple states simultaneously) and entanglement (when two particles become linked, no matter how far apart).

But as soon as particles in a quantum state are observed, they immediately cease to be in a quantum state. Therefore, one way to secure a channel of communication is to send quantum particles across the channel. If those particles are observed by an eavesdropper, such as a hacker, it would be immediately obvious, a kind of invisible tripwire for secret communications.

This method of security, known as “quantum key distribution” or “quantum secure direct communication,” works by sending photons in a quantum state over fiber-optic cables.

One of the challenges is that signals in fiber-optic cables degrade over distance. In traditional communication, those signals can be amplified. Quantum particles, on the other hand, can’t be amplified or duplicated without knocking them out of their fragile quantum state.

Qunnect has found a way around that problem with a method known as quantum repeating. In this method, two photons enter a state of entanglement. One stays put, while the other one travels through a fiber-optic cable. When the traveling photon hits a quantum repeater, it becomes entangled with a new photon and then gets out of the way, allowing the new photon to become entangled with the first photon. That process is called quantum swapping, and it can repeat itself over long distances.

Qunnect successfully tested this method in a proof of concept demonstration over existing telecommunications lines in New York and more recently showed it could work over 30 kilometers of commercially deployed Deutsche Telekom fiber in Berlin for 17 days.

With the strategic investment from Cisco, Qunnect hopes to turn proof of concept into real customers.

“Cisco is very forward-leaning in the sense that quantum is going to be the next thing. They understand it’s the next wave behind AI and they want to be prepared for it,” Goddard said.