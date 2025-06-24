NYC mayoral race panics business elite

New York’s Democratic mayoral primary today has the city’s capital class spooked, as a 33-year-old socialist has caught former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the polls.

Zohran Mamdani’s promises to raise corporate taxes and income taxes on millionaires and freeze rents raises the specter of a leftward shift for America’s biggest city, whose already strapped finances have Wall Street worried. Mamdani’s 14-mile walk this week of Manhattan, in scorching heat, evoked the neighborhood canvasses of John Lindsay, the liberal crusader whose budget priorities contributed to the city’s 1970s fiscal crisis.

The faraway conflict in Israel is another flashpoint: Mamdani in a podcast interview declined to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” while Cuomo’s pro-Israel stance has won him support from financiers like Dan Loeb and Bill Ackman, who donated $250,000 to a Cuomo political action committee.