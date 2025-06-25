Moderate Democrats offer counter tax plan

Republicans “decided to do it in a way that only favors the very wealthy at the expense of everyone else,” said Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., who oversaw the drafting of the proposal as chair of the group’s tax taskforce and has penned his own no-tax-on-tips legislation. “Now the question is, ‘Will Republicans continue to walk the plank, or join with Democrats?‘”

Horsford added that he expects Democrats in purple districts to campaign on the proposal in the 2026 midterms as the party seeks to draw in economically disillusioned voters while fueling discontent with the GOP’s tax-and-spending plan.

“You can’t just be against Donald Trump or Republicans. You have to also articulate what you’re for. And this is the difference and why this framework from the New Dems really matters,” Horsford said.

He argued that Democrats must outline specific changes, like the tax plan, that address Americans’ deep-seated dissatisfaction with their financial straits, rather than simply focusing their economic messaging on restoring the status quo by reversing the GOP measure’s cuts to Medicaid (or challenging the president’s tariffs).

“We have to envision what things will look like when we work to build it back up — and it can’t be built back the way it was, because it wasn’t so great,” Horsford said. “How we center those things [is] really going to matter for us.”

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that no taxes on tips was included in the New Democrat Coalition plan.