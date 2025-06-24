Trump set to attend key NATO summit

NATO leaders gather in the Hague today for one of the alliance’s most significant gatherings in years.

US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the first summit of his second term despite his fractious relationship with the alliance, which has seen him accuse NATO members of freeloading.

The allies will likely agree a steep increase in defense spending today following delicate negotiations by the new Secretary General Mark Rutte. In a further sign that NATO is reshaping itself in the face of Trump’s isolationism, the European Union and Canada yesterday signed a defense partnership aimed at reducing their reliance on “an increasingly capricious” US, The New York Times reported.