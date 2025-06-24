Iran’s missing energy crisis is a win for ‘drill, baby, drill’

The fact that the conflict flared up and died down (for now, at least) without an energy crisis speaks to the geopolitical power of “drill, baby, drill.” Ever since the Arab oil embargoes of the 1970s, a full-blown war across the Middle East has been the energy market’s nightmare scenario. Numerous major refineries and shipping terminals are either controlled by Iran or are potential targets for attacks. Tehran has also repeatedly threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-third of the world’s seaborne crude oil and a fifth of LNG move daily. That move could have sent oil prices skyrocketing well above $120.

Yet over the past two weeks, higher energy prices were the dog that didn’t bark. One key reason was that the conflict seems to have been resolved relatively quickly, leaving less time for traders to fret about future attacks. But the other key reason was that the record US oil production levels reached under both US President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden granted Washington a geopolitical insurance policy — while the global clean energy transition leaves exporters like Iran with less leverage.

The US fracking boom of the last decade gave Washington unprecedented sway over the global oil market. As Javier Blas observed in Bloomberg, this month the US even had a week where it didn’t import any Saudi crude for only the second time in the past 50 years. That gives the US president a freer hand to take military risks in the Middle East without fear of blowback for domestic gasoline prices. Trump took advantage of the conflict this week to urge even more US drilling, but with prices relatively muted, American oil companies are already as busy as they’re likely to be.

That gets to the other dynamic at play here: Thanks to the proliferation of EVs, Trump’s trade war, and other factors, the global oil market is already oversupplied. So going into the Israel-Iran conflict, there was headroom for the price to inch up without causing consumer panic. With a growing number of energy alternatives, the world is less sensitive to oil crunches than it once was. Iran, for one, has become almost entirely reliant on China as the customer for 90% of its oil — which means closing the Strait, the primary avenue for those exports, would do Iran at least as much harm as its adversaries. In fact, according to Rystad Energy, crude traffic through the Strait has increased in the past week, likely a strategy by Iran to move oil out of Kharg Island and other export hubs that could have become targets.