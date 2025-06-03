Cheap oil will come at a cost for the US

Oil prices jumped on Monday despite the decision by OPEC and its partners to increase their production quotas for the third time in as many months. But many analysts remain decidedly bearish about their trajectory over the next couple of years, with far-reaching implications for the US economy and foreign policy.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, is sitting just below $65 per barrel, which is its lowest level since the pandemic, though still high enough for most OPEC and US producers to turn a profit. But with gasoline demand growth in China tapering off, a global economic slowdown from US President Donald Trump’s tariff wars looming, and more OPEC production and export boosts likely in the near future, there’s more downside ahead. Goldman Sachs expects Brent to fall to $60 this year and $56 next year; the political consultancy Eurasia Group sees it going as low as $45 through 2027, pushing the global economy into a prolonged “low-price cycle.”