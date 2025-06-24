Fragile Iran-Israel ceasefire holds after Trump warning

Israel and Iran appeared to be holding to an uneasy ceasefire Tuesday after US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to both countries not to escalate after they accused the other of violating the truce within hours of it taking effect.

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!” the US leader posted on Truth Social, and criticized both sides for not abiding by the ceasefire.

Israel said Tuesday it had detected a missile launched from Iran and promised to “respond forcefully.” Iran denied firing any weapons.

If the ceasefire does hold, it would represent a successful gamble for Trump, the BBC reported: Oil prices tumbled and markets rose after his announcement, suggesting investors are optimistic.