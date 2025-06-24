Children in Gaza face starvation

Gazan parents are feeding their children milky water to stave off starvation as Israel continues to withhold sufficient aid.

The UN called the enclave “the hungriest place on Earth” in May, warning that the entire population was on the edge of famine, and the situation has not improved: A UNICEF spokesperson said this month that children are “without a doubt” starving, with more than 5,000 aged below five admitted to hospital for acute malnutrition last month alone.

Israel has allowed some aid through, but it represents only a fraction of what the population requires, the Financial Times reported, while hundreds have been killed amid chaos at distribution points, Hamas-run authorities report.