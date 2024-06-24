US Supreme Court to hear challenge to state bans on gender-affirming care for minors

The US Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Biden administration’s challenge to state laws banning gender-affirming care for children, jumping into the fraught political fight over transgender rights.

Arguments will take place in the fall.

The case will be the first time the justices publicly consider the constitutionality of such restrictions, which 23 states states have passed since 2021.

At the heart of this case is a Tennessee law that restricts access to puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender-affirming surgery for minors — treatments that the leading US medical organizations have deemed effective and safe. The law also penalizes doctors who violate the ban.