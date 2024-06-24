In US, Democrats mark two years since Dobbs

Two years after the court decision that overruled constitutional protection for abortion in the US, Democrats are making reproductive rights a key focus of their campaign.

The Biden campaign is hosting more than 50 events across the country focusing on today’s anniversary of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Vice President Kamala Harris will make appearances in Maryland and Arizona, arguing that the decision to overturn Roe v Wade was driven by Donald Trump-appointed justices. First Lady Jill Biden, meanwhile, made two similar appearances in Pennsylvania on Sunday. “We are still fighting the battles that were settled so many decades ago,” she told crowds. “We are the first generation to give our daughters fewer rights than we had.”