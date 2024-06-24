Sierra Leone bans child marriage in huge win for activists

Not just a ‘foreign problem’

Sources: Unchained At Last , The Economist , Al Jazeera , The Atlantic

Four US states — California, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Mississippi — have no minimum marriage age, according to the nonprofit Unchained At Last, and although lawmakers’ failure to press for reforms may be because the number of minors marrying has fallen dramatically, official statistics are almost certainly an undercount, a campaigner told The Economist in 2022. Inaction is fielded by the mistaken belief that child marriage is a “foreign problem,” a columnist argued in Al Jazeera. The politics of child marriage cuts across the political spectrum: Planned Parenthood, for example, may fear “that if minors can’t consent to marriage, the argument could be made that they shouldn’t be able to consent to an abortion either,” an international affairs professor wrote in The Atlantic.