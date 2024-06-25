Semafor adds major contributors and appoints global live journalism leadership

Semafor has appointed PBS News Hour co-anchor, Amna Nawaz, former Wall Street Journal writer, Jon Hilsenrath, former Wall Street Journal and Washington Post editor, Marcus Brauchli, and former New York Magazine journalist and Mixed Signals co-host, Nayeema Raza, as contributors.

The appointments underscore Semafor’s commitment to world-class journalism and strategic focus on events. The contributors will work alongside Semafor’s editorial and events teams in Washington D.C to produce and moderate compelling news-driven events, bringing their reporting skills to the stage through in-depth interviews and news making conversations. Overseen by Semafor’s senior editor, Gina Chon, their contributions will also be reflected in Semafor’s editorial coverage and newsletter products.

In addition, Semafor has promoted Meera Pattni, its global head of communications, to oversee its global live journalism business. Pattni, a founding member of the Semafor leadership team since its launch, will be responsible for expanding and enhancing the company’s global events portfolio. Maggie Soergel, formerly the head of events, has been promoted to general manager of live journalism.