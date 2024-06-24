Support for same-sex marriage plateaus in US

But there are stark differences between the parties: 83% of Democrats and 75% of independents continue to back it, with support relatively steady among both groups. But the share of Republicans in favor has fallen to 46%, after hitting all-time highs of 55% in 2021 and 2022.

AD

There’s been an even larger, 15-point drop since 2022 in the share of GOP voters who believe same-sex relationships are morally acceptable, now at 40%.

The sudden fall notably seems to have occurred after a midterm election cycle featuring an intense conservative backlash against LGBTQ material in classrooms and the media.