Fresh concerns over India’s revived river-linking project

The science may not add up

Sources: Hakai Magazine , New Scientist

India hopes the project will balance out disparate water supplies, but diverting large amounts of water risks worsening water stress in dry regions, the lead author of a study on the initiative’s potential impact told Hakai: Rivers are already interconnected, so changes “in one [part of the system] can lead to changes in another,” he argued. Plus, any immediate benefits could come at the cost of displacing an estimated half a million people, a data scientist added. Making flooding a thing of the past also ignores the value of flooding, without which saltwater will gradually intrude inland and lead to desiccation and desertification, a geologist told New Scientist in 2016.