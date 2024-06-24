Deadly fire at lithium battery plant in South Korea renews worries about workplace safety

South Korea increasingly relies on migrant labor

Sources: Associated Press , The New York Times

South Korea has become a top destination for job-seeking Chinese nationals in the past few decades, the Associated Press wrote, who often take up physically demanding and low-paying jobs in factories that South Koreans avoid. Low birth rates in the country have led some industrial sectors to become increasingly reliant on the migrant workforce to fill jobs, and many factories such as the one in Monday’s blaze would not be able to function without them, The New York Times wrote. One fifth of the half a million foreigners that traveled to South Korea on temporary work visas in 2023 were from China, according to government data.